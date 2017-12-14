Pirates' Jordan Milbrath: Goes to Pirates in Rule 5 draft

Milbrath was selected by the Pirates with the 10th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 26-year-old right-handed reliever, Milbrath posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings with the Indians' Double-A affiliate in 2017. The Pirates will have to keep him on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Indians.

