Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Atop batting order Saturday
Mercer will bat leadoff for the first time in 2018 against the Cubs on Saturday.
Mercer is batting .296 with four doubles and a homer in 27 career at-bats against Saturday starter Jon Lester. The shortstop has missed several games in the last week due to the flu, but is 4-for-10 since June 2. Mercer replaces leadoff hitter Josh Harrison, who is away from the team Saturday while attending to a personal matter.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Back in fold Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...