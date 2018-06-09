Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Atop batting order Saturday

Mercer will bat leadoff for the first time in 2018 against the Cubs on Saturday.

Mercer is batting .296 with four doubles and a homer in 27 career at-bats against Saturday starter Jon Lester. The shortstop has missed several games in the last week due to the flu, but is 4-for-10 since June 2. Mercer replaces leadoff hitter Josh Harrison, who is away from the team Saturday while attending to a personal matter.