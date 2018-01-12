Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Avoids arbitration with Pirates

Mercer agreed to a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of TribLive.com reports.

The 31-year-old shortstop will make a pretty good living in his final year before free agency. He was a good defensive shortstop last season, but hit just .255/.326/.406 with 14 home runs in 558 plate appearances. The Pirates are entering a mini-rebuild, and if Mercer isn't performing, he could start to lose out on at-bats to younger players in the organization.