Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Back in fold Tuesday

Mercer will return to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's tilt in St. Louis.

The shortstop had two hits Saturday and is batting .286 (10-for-35) over his last 10 games. Mercer is also 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI against Tuesday starter Ross Stripling. For the season, he's slashing .254/.316/.384 in 185 at-bats.