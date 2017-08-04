Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Collects extra-base hit Thursday

Mercer went 1-for-4 with a double against Cincinnati on Thursday.

He's slashing just .211/.283/.395 in his last 34 games covering 127 plate appearances. Mercer has shown a history of slowing down in August and September (.247 career batting average), so it might be wise to temper expectations.

