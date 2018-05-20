Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Collects three hits against Padres

Mercer went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run, and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Mercer was the lone Pirate to record multiple hits Saturday as Pittsburgh was stifled by Clayton Richard. He's now hitting .247 and has played in every game dating back to May 4.

