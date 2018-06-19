Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Comes through against Brewers
Mercer went 1-for-3 with an RBI double Monday against Milwaukee.
His two-base hit down the left field line off Brewers' reliever Josh Hader proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win. Mercer entered Monday slashing .325/.402/.494 in 87 plate appearances since May 18. The 30-year-old shortstop has been the topic of some trade talk. He'll be a free agent following the 2018 campaign.
