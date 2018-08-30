Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Contributes at plate Wednesday

Mercer (calf) went 1-for-4 with a double in his return from the disabled list Wednesday.

He matched his career high with 27 doubles and showed no problems with running due to his recent calf injury. Mercer's playing time in September will likely be somewhat curtailed, with Adeiny Hechavarria and rookie Kevin Newman stealing playing time at shortstop. Mercer does have extra incentive to put up good numbers, however, as he'll become a free agent following the season.