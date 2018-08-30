Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Contributes at plate Wednesday
Mercer (calf) went 1-for-4 with a double in his return from the disabled list Wednesday.
He matched his career high with 27 doubles and showed no problems with running due to his recent calf injury. Mercer's playing time in September will likely be somewhat curtailed, with Adeiny Hechavarria and rookie Kevin Newman stealing playing time at shortstop. Mercer does have extra incentive to put up good numbers, however, as he'll become a free agent following the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...