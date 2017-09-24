Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Dealing with more knee pain

Mercer left Saturday's game with a knee injury, The Fan 93.7 in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking after Saturday's 11-6 victory over St. Louis, Mercer said that he's dealing with bumps and bruises, including a recurring sore knee. With Sunday's quick turnaround, there's a chance the team could give him the afternoon off. Prior to exiting Saturday's contest, Mercer went 3-for-3 with four RBI, missing the cycle by a home run.