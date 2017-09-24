Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Dealing with more knee pain
Mercer left Saturday's game with a knee injury, The Fan 93.7 in Pittsburgh reports.
Speaking after Saturday's 11-6 victory over St. Louis, Mercer said that he's dealing with bumps and bruises, including a recurring sore knee. With Sunday's quick turnaround, there's a chance the team could give him the afternoon off. Prior to exiting Saturday's contest, Mercer went 3-for-3 with four RBI, missing the cycle by a home run.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...