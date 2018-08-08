Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Drives in three in win
Mercer went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Mercer helped break this one open, turning a two-run lead into a 5-0 margin in the fourth with his sixth long ball of the year. With 35 RBI, the 31-year-old could top his career-high mark of 59 with a strong finish, and he's now slashing .260/.328/.398 on the year.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting back half of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Catches fire with four RBI•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Pair of doubles Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sits out Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...