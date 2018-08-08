Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Drives in three in win

Mercer went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Mercer helped break this one open, turning a two-run lead into a 5-0 margin in the fourth with his sixth long ball of the year. With 35 RBI, the 31-year-old could top his career-high mark of 59 with a strong finish, and he's now slashing .260/.328/.398 on the year.

