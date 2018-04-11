Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Excels out of eighth spot
Mercer is batting .429 in 21 at-bats out of the eighth spot in 2018 and his .279 average since the start of the 2016 season is tops among NL players with at least 100 games hitting eighth, according to The Perrotto Report.
The shortstop, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single Tuesday, has seven hits (including three doubles and a homer) in 21 career at-bats against Wednesday starter Jon Lester. As a result, manager Clint Hurdle may move him higher up in the batter order. Mercer has started in each of the team's last five games after missing one contest with a sore finger.
