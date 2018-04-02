Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Exits with finger discomfort

Mercer exited Monday's game against the Twins with finger discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mercer apparently jammed his finger while diving back to first base to avoid being picked off. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Monday's contest. Sean Rodriguez replaced Mercer at shortstop.

