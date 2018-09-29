Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Exits with forearm discomfort

Mercer left Saturday's game against the Reds with forearm discomfort after being struck by a batted ball.

The injury didn't appear serious -- though he was struck by 102-mph ground ball, and Mercer's removal was described as precautionary. In fact, he remained in the game and batted twice before leaving. With the season nearly over, however, even a one-game absence would spell the end of Mercer's season.