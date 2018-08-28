Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Expected back Saturday

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington suggested that Mercer (calf) would likely be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list when rosters expand Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Mercer resumed fielding and hitting drills Aug. 22, less than a week after he was shelved with the left calf strain. In the days that have followed, he's resumed a running progression, which will likely mark the final hurdle he'll need to clear before resuming game action. The Pirates may want Mercer to play in a simulated game or report to the minors for a rehab appearance or two before rejoining the active roster. Upon his return, Mercer should immediately reclaim an everyday role at shortstop, resulting in fewer opportunities at the position for Adeiny Hechavarria and Kevin Newman.