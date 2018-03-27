Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Expected to hit ninth in opener

Mercer is batting ninth and starting at shortstop in the Pirates' Grapefruit League finale Tuesday against the Phillies, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tuesday's lineup includes all the team's regulars and features David Freese hitting eighth as the designed hitter, a spot that will be available for the Pirates on Thursday while they open a three-game series in Detroit. As a result, it's expected that Mercer will begin the campaign as the Pirates' No. 9 hitter, though he should move up to eighth when the team opposes right-handed starting pitchers in National League parks. Despite seeing the vast majority of his at-bats in the bottom third of the order last season, Mercer still managed a respectable 58 RBI and 52 runs to go along with 14 home runs, so he shouldn't be disregarded completely as a middle-infield option in deeper mixed leagues or NL-only formats.