Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Gets breather Monday
Mercer is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Mercer is just 4-for-23 (.174) through six games in August, so he'll head to the bench for his first breather in 15 games. Sean Rodriguez, who was recently reacquired from the Braves, will fill in for him at shortstop for the contest.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Collects extra-base hit Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hitting well has run dry•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Surprising 2017 continues Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...