Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Gets breather Monday

Mercer is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Mercer is just 4-for-23 (.174) through six games in August, so he'll head to the bench for his first breather in 15 games. Sean Rodriguez, who was recently reacquired from the Braves, will fill in for him at shortstop for the contest.

