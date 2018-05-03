Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Heads to bench Thursday
Mercer is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He'll be replaced in the lineup by Sean Rodriguez, who will start at shortstop and bat eighth. Prior to going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's loss, Mercer had recorded a hit in each of his last eight starts, though he only delivered one multi-hit outing during that span.
