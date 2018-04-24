Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Heads to bench Tuesday
Mercer is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Mercer has started each of the previous seven games, so he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off. Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and hit eighth in his place.
