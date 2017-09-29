Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Held out again Friday

Mercer (knee) is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.

Mercer will miss a fifth straight game while recovering from a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether he will be back in the starting nine during either of the club's weekend contests, but if his knee continues to act up, Pittsburgh may choose to keep him on the bench for the last two games of the 2017 season. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will pick up a start at short, while batting eighth in the order.