Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hits and takes grounders

Mercer (calf) hit indoors Wednesday and fielded grounders, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Mercer is eligible to return from a left calf strain Aug. 25. He appears to be making progress in his recovery, though the club hasn't yet announced when he'll be back in action. His absence has been short enough that it's conceivable that he could return without a rehab assignment.

