Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hits first home run

Mercer went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.

Mercer hit a rare home run Sunday, which also broke a three-game hitless streak. His biggest asset is the fact that he remains in the Pirates' lineup on a consistent basis, but provides little otherwise.

