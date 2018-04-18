Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hitting second Wednesday
Mercer will start at shortstop and bat second Wednesday against the Rockies.
It's only the third time in Mercer's 16 starts this season that he has been deployed out of the two hole, with all of those assignments coming against left-handed pitching. Mercer owns a sparkling .292/.358/.454 career line against lefties, so that production coupled with the high spot in the order could make him an intriguing value play in DFS contests with southpaw Kyle Freeland starting for the Rockies.
