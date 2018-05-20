Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Homers Sunday

Mercer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.

Mercer capped off the weekend series by hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third home run of the season. In the Pirates' three game set against the Padres, Mercer managed to go 5-for-10 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. He isn't much of an offensive force -- he is slugging just .387 in 150 at-bats this season -- but he is a regular in the Pirates' lineup.