Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Homers Sunday
Mercer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.
Mercer capped off the weekend series by hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third home run of the season. In the Pirates' three game set against the Padres, Mercer managed to go 5-for-10 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. He isn't much of an offensive force -- he is slugging just .387 in 150 at-bats this season -- but he is a regular in the Pirates' lineup.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Collects three hits against Padres•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hits first home run•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hitting second Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...