Pirates' Jordy Mercer: In Thursday's lineup

Mercer (illness) will bat eighth and start at shortstop against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Mercer missed the past two games due to a minor illness but he will be back in action for the series finale. Over 53 games this year, Mercer is hitting .254/.316/.384 with three home runs and 17 RBI.

