Pirates' Jordy Mercer: In Wednesday's lineup
Mercer (calf) has been activated from the 10-day DL and placed in Wednesday's lineup at shortstop while batting eighth in the order, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Mercer was expected back this weekend when rosters expand to 40 players, but he will return to the active roster a couple days early as the Pirates continue a three-game set in St. Louis. The shortstop wound up missing 12 games due to a left calf strain he suffered against the the Twins on Aug. 14. His return will shift Adeiny Hechavarria back to a reserve role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....