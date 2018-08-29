Pirates' Jordy Mercer: In Wednesday's lineup

Mercer (calf) has been activated from the 10-day DL and placed in Wednesday's lineup at shortstop while batting eighth in the order, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Mercer was expected back this weekend when rosters expand to 40 players, but he will return to the active roster a couple days early as the Pirates continue a three-game set in St. Louis. The shortstop wound up missing 12 games due to a left calf strain he suffered against the the Twins on Aug. 14. His return will shift Adeiny Hechavarria back to a reserve role.