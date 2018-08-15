Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Leaves early Tuesday

Mercer left Tuesday's game in top of the fifth inning with left calf discomfort, AT&T SportsNet reports.

Adeiny Hechavarria pinch-hit for Mercer and then took his spot at shortstop. Mercer made a pair of uncharacteristic errors in Sunday's game. He walked in his lone plate appearance Tuesday.

