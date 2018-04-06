Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Makes return against Reds

Mercer (finger) returned to action Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks against Cincinnati.

He missed just one start because of a sore pinky finger. The shortstop is expected to bat eighth in the lineup on most nights, though he did hit second against rookie left-hander Ryan Carpenter on Sunday. Mercer has hit between 11-14 homers while batting in the .250-range in each of his last three full campaigns. The 31-year-old is set to test free agency following 2018 and will look to put up strong numbers this summer.