Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Might see occasional time off

Mercer, who hit a three-run homer Tuesday, could see his playing time somewhat decreased with the team's recent addition of infielder Adeiny Hechavarria.

The shortstop is a career .257 hitter, but has a lifetime batting average of .245 in August and September. Additionally, the 31-year-old's UZR (-1.9) and UZR/150 (-3.1) have both slipped in 2018. With Hechavarria on board, Mercer may actually have a better chance of maintaining his production, given that he won't be called upon to play nearly every inning. He also has the incentive of becoming a free agent following the season.