Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Might see occasional time off
Mercer, who hit a three-run homer Tuesday, could see his playing time somewhat decreased with the team's recent addition of infielder Adeiny Hechavarria.
The shortstop is a career .257 hitter, but has a lifetime batting average of .245 in August and September. Additionally, the 31-year-old's UZR (-1.9) and UZR/150 (-3.1) have both slipped in 2018. With Hechavarria on board, Mercer may actually have a better chance of maintaining his production, given that he won't be called upon to play nearly every inning. He also has the incentive of becoming a free agent following the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Drives in three in win•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting back half of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Catches fire with four RBI•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Pair of doubles Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...