Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Not in Thursday's lineup
Mercer is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.
Mercer will occupy a seat on the bench after going 3-for-10 with one run scored over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...