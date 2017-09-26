Play

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Mercer (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Mercer sat out the Pirates' last game Sunday, and a team off day Monday did not provide enough time for him to return to the lineup Tuesday. Max Moroff will make another start at shortstop in Mercer's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast