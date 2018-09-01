Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out again Saturday

Mercer is not starting Saturday against the Braves, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mercer started two straight games after returning from a calf injury Wednesday but has now found himself on the bench for two in a row. There haven't been any reports of the injury flaring back up, so it's possible he's simply fallen behind Kevin Newman in the pecking order.

