Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out again Saturday

Mercer (knee) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Nationals.

With him sitting in the penultimate game of the season (his sixth missed game in a row), it's possible we've seen the last of Mercer in 2017. Max Moroff will start at the six and bat eighth.

