Play

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out again Wednesday

Mercer (knee) is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday, MLB.com's Adam Berry reports.

Mercer is still dealing with a knee injury that has forced him to miss the past two games, and has seemingly been plaguing him for a couple weeks. He remains day-to-day for the time being, while Sean Rodriguez picks up a start at short in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast