Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of lineup Wednesday

Mercer is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Mercer will take a seat in favor of the newly-acquired Adeiny Hechavarria. The playing-time split between the shortstop pair remains to be seen. Mercer's 92 wRC+ beats Hechavarria's 69 wRC+ fairly easily, but his defense grades out worse (-12 DRS, -1.9 UZR compared to 4 DRS and 0.9 UZR for Hechavarria).