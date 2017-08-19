Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Saturday's lineup
Mercer is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
This will be just his second game out of the lineup since July 21, but he is hitting just .205 with three home runs in 88 at-bats over that stretch. Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and hit sixth.
