Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mercer is out of Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.

He has started the last five games, but is 1-for-16 over that stretch, so it's not surprising to see him get a day off in the final game of this series. Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and hit eighth against righty Jose Urena.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories