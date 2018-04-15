Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Sunday's lineup
Mercer is out of Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.
He has started the last five games, but is 1-for-16 over that stretch, so it's not surprising to see him get a day off in the final game of this series. Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and hit eighth against righty Jose Urena.
