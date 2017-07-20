Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Thursday's lineup

Mercer is out of Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

Mercer is hitting .255/.308/.447 with one home run in 47 at-bats this month, and his stellar defense at the six should continue to keep him in the lineup most days. Max Moroff is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh against righty Jimmy Nelson.

