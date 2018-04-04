Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Mercer (finger) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Twins.
X-rays on his right pinky finger came back negative, so for now he should be considered day-to-day. Sean Rodriguez will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
