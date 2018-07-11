Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Pair of doubles Wednesday

Mercer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.

Mercer led off the home half of the third with his first two-bagger of the contest, then later came around to score on Starling Marte's two-run blast that proved to be the only offense this game would see. Despite the two-hit day, the 31-year-old has been in a bit of a slump of late, hitting just .200 with nine strikeouts an no RBI over 30 at-bats in July.