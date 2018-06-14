Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Pops fourth homer Wednesday

Mercer went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was Mercer's fourth of the year and first since May 20, but despite his lackluster pace in that category, the 31-year-old's .264/.328/.413 slash line is actually slightly ahead of his usual performance.

