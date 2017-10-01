Play

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Remains on bench Sunday

Mercer (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mercer will miss his seventh consecutive game with a nagging knee injury, being replaced by Max Moroff at shortstop for the season's final game. Mercer will conclude the year with a .255 average, 14 homers and 58 RBI on the season.

