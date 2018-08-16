Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Remains out Thursday
Mercer (calf) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.
Mercer will miss a second straight game after exiting Tuesday's contest with left calf discomfort. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's affair, while a stint on the DL remains a possibility. In his place, Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat on getaway day•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Leaves early Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Might see occasional time off•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Drives in three in win•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...