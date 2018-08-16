Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Remains out Thursday

Mercer (calf) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.

Mercer will miss a second straight game after exiting Tuesday's contest with left calf discomfort. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's affair, while a stint on the DL remains a possibility. In his place, Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop.

