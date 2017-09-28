Play

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Remains out Thursday

Mercer (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Mercer's knee injury continues to linger, so he'll start on the bench for a third straight contest. He'll remain a day-to-day case, while Max Moroff is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in his place.

