Play

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sits out Sunday

Mercer (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Mercer was forced out of Saturday's contest with a knee injury and will be given the day off Sunday to rest. The Pirates are off Monday, so he'll turn his attention towards hopefully returning to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Orioles. In the meantime, Max Moroff will draw the start at shortstop and bat seventh in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast