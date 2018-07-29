Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out in series finale
Mercer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Unless he makes an appearance off the bench, Mercer will have to wait until Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs to build on his eight-game hitting streak. Sean Rodriguez checks in at shortstop Sunday, batting eighth against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler.
