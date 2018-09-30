Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Stationed on bench Sunday

Mercer (forearm) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

The veteran shortstop exited Saturday's contest prematurely after being hit on the arm by a batted ball, and it seems like the Pirates will play things safe and keep him out of the final game of the season. Unless he manages to make a pinch-hit appearance, Mercer will end the season with a .696 OPS, six homers and 39 RBI, all of which are his lowest marks since 2015. Kevin Newman will take over at shortstop for the season finale.

