Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes BP on Friday

Mercer (calf) is set to ramp up his activity this weekend after taking live BP and fielding groundballs Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Friday that Mercer will be re-evaluated during the club's off day in St. Louis on Monday. That should determine whether he can come off the 10-day DL prior to the series opener Tuesday, or if he will require a rehab assignment.