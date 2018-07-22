Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat in series finale
Mercer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wanted to add another lefty-hitting option to the lineup to counter Reds right-hander Matt Harvey, so Mercer will bow out of the lineup in favor of the switch-hitting Max Moroff in the series finale. Though he's locked into an everyday role for Pittsburgh, Mercer does the brunt of his damage against lefties, slashing .307/.361/.453 (119 wRC+) in those matchups compared to a .237/.302/..373 (76 wRC+) line versus right-handers.
