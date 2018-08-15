Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat on getaway day

Mercer (calf) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Mercer was removed from Tuesday's 5-2 loss in the fifth inning with a sore left calf and will get an additional day off to recover from the issue. If Mercer fails to demonstrate progress by the time the weekend comes around, a trip to the disabled list could become more realistic. Adeiny Hechavarria will fill in at shortstop for Mercer on Wednesday and would likely serve as the Pirates' primary option at the position for the duration of the latter's absence.