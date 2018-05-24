Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat Thursday
Mercer is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Mercer, who played all 12 innings of Wednesday's 5-4 win, will be one of four Pirates regulars on the bench for the day game after the night game. Sean Rodriguez checks in at shortstop and will bat eighth in the series finale.
